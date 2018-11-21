Kim Kardashian West gets ''in trouble'' with Kanye West over her sexy Instagram posts.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who has children North, five, Saint, two, and Chicago, eight months, with the 41-year-old rapper - admitted photos such as one she shared in August of her baking in the kitchen in just her underwear was staged ''for the 'gram'' to please her fans, but sharing it was a risk because it upset her spouse.

Speaking on an upcoming appearance on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show', she admitted: ''You can get in trouble with your husband sometimes over too many photos like that.''

But the 38-year-old beauty admitted the 'Famous' rapper's reaction to her sexy photos can be unpredictable.

Asked if they typically bother Kanye, Kim said: ''Yeah it does, it's like half and half. He always wants me to be me and feel confident and we're having fun, but it also bothers him.''

And Kim explained how she's locked in a ''cycle'' of agreeing to be more ''conservative'' in her social media posts to please her husband, before wanting to show off her figure and then sharing a photo that leaves Kanye ''upset''.

She said: ''I go through waves. Sometimes I'm like, 'Ok I'll be more conservative on my Instagram' and sometimes I really need to get something out if I'm feeling good about myself or I've been working out really hard, and I'll post something and he'll get upset. It's a cycle.''

The reality TV star recently admitted she has lost some of her independence since getting married.

She said: ''I think being with a man like Kanye, you have to learn how to be a little bit not-so-independent.

''I've always been so independent and working, and [had a] schedule, and when you get married and have a husband that has their career and then have kids, your independence ... you have to let it go.

''I had to learn that being with a man like Kanye.''