Kim Kardashian West has ''multiple security people'' stationed at her home 24 hours a day.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has someone standing ''on every edge of her property'' following the incident in Paris in October 2016, which saw her robbed at gunpoint.

She said: ''It's just what I have to do to make me feel safe or make me able to sleep at night. And I think that had to happen after what happened in Paris ... At home I have multiple security people. I need someone on every edge of my property. I live in a gated community, and I have them right at my gate. Someone came in yesterday, a friend, and was like, 'Do you always have security standing outside your door? Because you never did before.' And I was like, 'Yeah - 24/7.'''

And the 37-year-old television personality feels like she ''lives in the moment'' more now after what happened to her.

She added to WealthSimple.com: ''I think I really attribute that experience that I had in Paris to helping me shut down and completely not worry about the digital world and live in the moment and at home and with my kids and my family and my husband. I never say my whereabouts. And if I do, I make sure there is tons of security outside. I will do something, save it, and then post it when I leave.''

Meanwhile, Kim previously admitted she has ''truly'' moved on from her horrific Paris robbery.

Taking a moment to reflect, she wrote on her website: ''For me, it was the perfect time to come back to a place where I fell in love, but also a place where I suffered great trauma.

''Emotionally, I feel calm. I've truly put the experience behind me, and have learned and grown from it. Because of this, mentally coming back to Paris wasn't difficult for me.''