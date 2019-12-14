Kim Kardashian West wanted a ''relaxed'' family Christmas card.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star decided to just include her immediate family - her husband Kanye West and their kids, Psalm, seven months, Chicago, 23 months, Saint, four, and North, six - after last year's card caused so much stress.

A source told People magazine: ''It's been difficult for them for years to get everyone together for a Christmas card. Last year when Kim organised it, there was a lot of complaining. It really stressed her out. She was over the drama and decided to do one for just her family this year. She knew fans wanted to see her whole family together, so it was important for her to share a special photo. The photo was taken at their house and it was just a relaxed event. No one was stressed, the kids were happy and it was perfect. Kanye is not a fan of glitz so this is why they are dressed casually.''

Kim released her family Christmas card on Friday (13.12.19), which sees the family of six dressed in casual grey outfits.

Last year, fans were worried they wouldn't get the annual card as there had been talks about whether the famous family would or wouldn't be posing for the photo shoot alongside their children following the drama of 2018.

Kim said at the time that she was trying to organise a spontaneous shoot.

She explained: ''We're on set today for a secret project. I'm here with all my sisters and my mom. Do you think I should pop up on them with a photographer and shoot our family Christmas card? I think I can get this done.

''All right, so I can maybe pull this off in about an hour, but do we want a sister [and] mom Christmas card? Or do we want all the kids in it? I mean, I can try and get the kids here and surprise everyone. What do I do, guys? Christmas card today?''