Kim Kardashian West updated her fans on Boxing Day (26.12.17) to let them know she was thrilled the skin condition on her leg, psoriasis, is clearing up nicely.
Kim Kardashian West's psoriasis is ''almost gone''.
The 37-year-old reality star has suffered with the skin condition, which causes red, flaky patches which can become itchy or sore, since last summer when her mother Kris Jenner spotted a rash on her daughter's legs, but it is now clearing up nicely.
Sharing a picture of her limb on her Instagram story on Tuesday (26.12.17), Kim wrote: ''OMG my psoriasis has almost gone! Best Christmas present! (sic)''
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashian's' star previously confirmed she gets a cortisone injection into her posterior ''every few years'' because of the condition.
She explained: ''Every few years I get a cortisone shot. I just got one as my psoriasis was so bad in Vegas.
''That's a little unknown fact of me - I have to get cortisone shots every few years.''
After Kim - who has kids North, four, and Saint, two, with husband Kanye West - had her first cortisone shot speculation spread that she'd had butt implants as pictures emerged of her with a dent in her butt.
She recalled: ''I went to go get a cortisone shot in my butt.
''I lived right behind Kitson [a boutique]. One of my neighbours was a dermatologist at Cedars [Cedars-Sinai Hospital].
''I go in there and he's like, 'There's a one in a billion chance that you will get a huge indent in your butt.' Of course I get a huge indent on my butt.
''There is a picture of me in Miami wearing an electric blue dress, and another picture of me walking down Robertson.
''You see the indent. And I think that's when the rumours started, 'She's had implants.' ''
Kim admitted she has ''learned to live'' with the ailment and that it ''doesn't bother'' her too much.
