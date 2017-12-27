Kim Kardashian West's psoriasis is ''almost gone''.

The 37-year-old reality star has suffered with the skin condition, which causes red, flaky patches which can become itchy or sore, since last summer when her mother Kris Jenner spotted a rash on her daughter's legs, but it is now clearing up nicely.

Sharing a picture of her limb on her Instagram story on Tuesday (26.12.17), Kim wrote: ''OMG my psoriasis has almost gone! Best Christmas present! (sic)''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashian's' star previously confirmed she gets a cortisone injection into her posterior ''every few years'' because of the condition.

She explained: ''Every few years I get a cortisone shot. I just got one as my psoriasis was so bad in Vegas.

''That's a little unknown fact of me - I have to get cortisone shots every few years.''

After Kim - who has kids North, four, and Saint, two, with husband Kanye West - had her first cortisone shot speculation spread that she'd had butt implants as pictures emerged of her with a dent in her butt.

She recalled: ''I went to go get a cortisone shot in my butt.

''I lived right behind Kitson [a boutique]. One of my neighbours was a dermatologist at Cedars [Cedars-Sinai Hospital].

''I go in there and he's like, 'There's a one in a billion chance that you will get a huge indent in your butt.' Of course I get a huge indent on my butt.

''There is a picture of me in Miami wearing an electric blue dress, and another picture of me walking down Robertson.

''You see the indent. And I think that's when the rumours started, 'She's had implants.' ''

Kim admitted she has ''learned to live'' with the ailment and that it ''doesn't bother'' her too much.