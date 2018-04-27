Kim Kardashian West's basic skincare regime costs $4,500.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has shared her skincare must-haves, which includes everything from the pricey Guerlain Serum to the more affordably priced Bio Oil.

She wrote on her app: ''I love to try out new beauty and skincare products, but there are some that I'll just never give up. I've gotten into such a good routine because I use products that work together and really see results!''

Kim's list also includes La Mer Serum-Essence, which costs around $630, Guerlain Eye Cream at $200 and Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic, which retails at around $300.

Meanwhile, Kim - who has North, four, Saint, two, and Chicago, three months, with her husband Kanye West - previously revealed she uses anti-aging serums ''all over'' her body to keep her skin fresh and looking youthful.

She confessed: ''I always put skincare all over, I think that's really a necessity; I put it on my legs, my arms. You really have to do your neck and your chest. I might not like the scent of something, but if I feel like it's powerful product I'll use it all over my body. I'll just put [them] on my arms, my legs, my stomach - just use it everywhere.''

Kim is a fan of facials and treatments to tighten her skin, but has to fit in her beauty regime around her family.

She explained: ''It was like these electrocurrents! It didn't hurt, it was just hooked up to this machine to tighten skin. I have psoriasis so that helps a little bit. Last night, once the kids went to bed I got a facial at 10 P.M.

''It was some radio frequency facial that tightens and lifts. It's hard now with three kids to fit in everything you want to do for yourself, so I had to put them all to bed and go get a facial in the middle of the night. It was really amazing.''