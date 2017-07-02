Kim Kardashian West's friends are ''so excited'' that she might have another baby.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star and her husband Kanye West - who already have daughter North, four, and son Saint, 18 months, together - have reportedly hired a surrogate via an agency because the brunette beauty has been warned by doctors not to get pregnant again, and her pal Malika Haqq thinks it is ''pretty awesome'' they are going down a different route to expand their family.

Malika told Closer magazine: ''I want them to have a third baby as much as they want one.

''We're all so excited for them. Challenges arise in so many different areas in life and the beauty in already being a parent and still wanting more children is pretty awesome.

''I don't know if they want a boy or a girl, but I'm pretty sure they'll just be happy with a healthy baby.''

Details of Kim and Kanye's surrogacy deal were recently revealed.

It is believed the couple are willing to pay the unnamed woman $45,000 in 10 equal instalments, though if it is a multiple pregnancy she will receive an additional $5,000 per child.

In addition, if the surrogate loses reproductive organs in the process, she receives an additional $4,000.

They're are also required to deposit $68,850 with the agency.

In return, the surrogate must refrain from smoking, drinking and drugs during the pregnancy, and she cannot go in hot tubs or saunas, handle or change cat litter, apply hair dye, drink more than one caffeinated drink per day or eat raw fish.

She has also agreed to restrict sexual activity in the weeks leading up to getting pregnant including foregoing intercourse for three weeks after embryo implantation.

The agreement also states the famous couple ''assume the legal and parental responsibilities for any child ... that may possess any congenital or other abnormalities or defects.''