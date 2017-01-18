Kim Kardashian West's cameo appearance in 'Ocean's Eight' involves a jewellery heist.

The 36-year-old reality TV star was left traumatised after she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October last year - but that hasn't stopped Kim from featuring in the upcoming star-studded movie, which has been shooting at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

A source explained to the New York Post newspaper: ''We were surprised Kim showed up for filming. She had seemed totally traumatised by her Paris robbery. But then she'll still appear in a movie that glamorises a jewellery heist.''

The main cast of 'Ocean's Eight' includes the likes of Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway and Mindy Kaling, and it remains unclear what role Kim will play in the film.

However, she is one of a number of high-profile celebrities poised to make a cameo appearance in the movie, with the likes of Zayn Malik, Hailey Baldwin, Maria Sharapova, Olivia Munn and Tyga also expected to feature in 'Ocean's Eight'.

This comes shortly after it was reported Kim was ''nervous'' about her recent trip to Dubai.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star travelled to the city in the United Arab Emirates with Scott Disick earlier this month for her first official engagement since she was robbed in Paris.

And despite her initial feelings of anxiety, Kim - who has North, three, and Saint, 13 months, with her husband Kanye West - had a great time.

A source said: ''Her Dubai trip has been great. It's a work trip, but she has been sightseeing a bit as well.

''She was nervous before she left, but says it was the right decision. She misses her kids, but had a great weekend. She was excited to spend time with her fans.''