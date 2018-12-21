Kim Kardashian West is ''obsessed'' with her broken 12-year-old M.A.C foundation brush - and still uses it daily.

The 38-year-old reality star is known for her flawless, contoured face, and has treated fans to a step-by-step tutorial on Vogue of her go-to festive look, but the brunette beauty revealed she has been using the same ''damaged'' kabuki brush since college.

Speaking on Vogue's website about what tool she uses to blend her foundation, Kim said: ''What I used to use is this M.A.C kabuki brush. You guys don't even understand. This brush is maybe 12 years old. I think I got this in college. It is so damaged. M.A.C. please continue to make the 180!

''You'll see that I always kind of go back to this brush, I don't know why, I'm obsessed with it.

''For brows I use an Anastasia Beverly Hills pencil. In the 90's I would in High School, make my eyebrows so thin, Drew Barrymore was my everything inspiration!''

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' beauty - who has five-year-old North, Saint, three and Chicago, 11 months, with husband Kanye West - also confessed she tries to keep her daily make-up routine simple since becoming a mum, and swears by Tatcha's Luminous Dewy Skin Mist [$48] to set her concealer.

Kim added: ''If you guys only saw the under-eyes that I have - well you are seeing them.

''I like to really warm up my face and I think a big step in that is concealing. If i'm doing may make-up in the mirror or on the go, I take a sponge and use this Tatcha [skin mist] and I take the concealer and put it on my eye too.

''When you are a mum, you have no time to blend like this so unless I'm at work and getting my hair and makeup done, I do not have time to blend all day so i try to do it as quick as possible.''