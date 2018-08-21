Kim Kardashian West is ''kind of modest'' inside.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who has children North, five, Saint, two, and seven-month-old Chicago with husband Kanye West - is known for her revealing and tight-fitting outfits but she insists her soul is much more understated than her outward appearance.

Speaking about her outfit in the photoshoot for CR Fashion Book - a corseted Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood gown with voluminous sleeves and a flowing skirt - she said: ''I was just myself and it was more about attitude instead of showing off my body, which was different and refreshing.

''I think people don't really see me as dressing so modest, my soul inside is kind of modest. My closest friends know that about me.''

And the 37-year-old star insisted she isn't a ''diva'' because she's always open to suggestion and breaking misconceptions when she arrives for photoshoots.

She said: ''I'm not a diva who shows up on set and has all these demands of specific angles and glam and how I want to look.

''I like doing things that aren't me or aren't the way that people typically see me, and I love to see that version too.''

In the interview, Kim spoke of her belief that both her late father, Robert Kardashian, and Kanye's late mother, Donda West, visit her family in the form of crows.

She said: ''I believe there are signs from the spirit world all around us. When my dad was sick with cancer, we were laying out by his pool and I said, 'If you die, you have to come back in the form of a bird.' We were driving on the freeway right before his funeral and this huge flock of birds flew over the 101. Everyone stopped because it was so crazy looking. I was like, 'There you are.'

''Kanye and I always reference birds. We seem to see a lot of black crows. Yesterday Kanye took a picture of the two black crows that are always at our house and always together. We always say that they are our parents hanging out together at our house.''