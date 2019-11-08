Kim Kardashian West's 2019 Met Gala dress originally had fake nipples attached to it.

The 39-year-old reality star said her nude wet-look Thierry Mugler dress was originally set to be even more risqué until her husband Kanye West, 42, disproved of the extra detail.

Following an argument on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' last month (13.10.19), Kanye claimed it effects the rapper when the mother of his four children - North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, one, and five-month-old Psalm - dresses too sexy.

Kim recently revealed on 'The Real': ''Well, the dress initially, since I was wet coming out of the water, there were nipples attached to it ... So, he was really certain that he didn't want that on the dress and had mentioned it multiple times.

''With this, we were having this conversation of just, 'What is too much?' and I am a mother of four, I am gonna be 40 next year, when is it time?''

The KKW Beauty mogul said she compromised with her husband by agreeing to remove the fake nipples but insisted she intends to stay true to herself through her wardrobe.

She added: ''I respect where he's gone on his [religious] journey in the last year and I obviously want to be appropriate for my children, there's enough for them to see already, I could tone it down a little bit ... but there's always that fine line of staying firm and doing what you feel comfortable with and I take a little bit of him, and I respect what he's saying and I totally compromise.''

Kim revealed the 'God Is' hitmaker has decided to be more cautious of what his children see as he goes through his spiritually life changing journey.

She explained: ''The kids are getting older and he's cautious about what we have in the house. We got rid of TVs in the kids' rooms and removed makeup from North's room - and he's been very... had this, you know, epiphany of being this - not that he wasn't an amazing dad - but being a little bit more strict as a dad and being very forceful on the imagery that's in our household and what they see.''