Kim Kardashian West's marriage was reportedly ''really touch and go'' after the horrific Paris ordeal.

The 36-year-old American television personality was robbed at gunpoint in her hotel room in Paris, France, in October last year, and it is believed her relationship with husband Kanye West became ''hard work'' through that difficult time because he wasn't ''prioritising'' his wife as he was trying to cope with his personal ''issues'', which saw him hospitalised for exhaustion.

Speaking about the couple to PEOPLE - who have three-year-old daughter North and 17-month-old son Saint together - an insider said: ''It was really touch and go. She was dealing with the robbery and all that came after, and she felt like he wasn't there for her. He was going through his issues around the holidays, and he felt like she wasn't prioritising him.''

Although the pair endured a difficult time in their love life, it is believed they ''never'' fell out of love for one another and tried to ''push through the pain'' to make their romance work.

The insider added: ''They never fell out of love with each other, but it was just one of those times where marriage is hard work, and you have to push through the pain.''

However, the source has claimed it wouldn't be a surprise if the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star and her 39-year-old rapper were to go their separate ways, although it is believed they are more likely to stay married for a long time to come.

The source said: ''If they called and said it was over, it wouldn't come out of the blue.

''But on the other hand, it wouldn't shock me if the two of them are still married in 20 years. Their chances are way better now than they used to be.''