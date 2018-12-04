Kim Kardashian West's daughter North loves to play with make-up.

The 38-year-old reality star has her own cosmetics line with KKW Beauty, and has said her five-year-old tot North - whom she has with husband Kanye West - is already looking set to follow in her mother's beauty guru footsteps, as she already has a knack for ''doing makeovers''.

Kim - who also has two-year-old son Saint and 10-month-old daughter Chicago with Kanye - said: ''I actually had to put her on our P.R. list and get her own set of makeup this time, because she destroys all of mine when she sees it, and then I can't use it for myself. So, she definitely loves makeup. If she loves it enough, she can definitely take it over, whatever she wants to do [when] she is old enough, she can do.

''But her new favourite thing ever is...closing the door [to her room] with one of her friends or her dolls and doing makeovers. No one can see until the final look is done or she will freak out and cry. She loves a before and after.''

And although the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has received criticism from some fans for letting North put make-up on at such a young age, the beauty insists there's no harm because the tot isn't going outside with a ''full face of make-up''.

She added: ''I feel like my parents were a little bit more strict on me wearing makeup at that age. I had more play makeup that didn't really work. So as long as we keep everything clean and don't make too much of a mess on things, I'm fine with her expressing herself and having fun with it. It's not like we are going out and she wants a full face of makeup. It is just at home and playing.''

But Kim would never feature North in an advertising campaign for KKW Beauty, because she knows she'd get backlash.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: ''I would get destroyed [if North was in one wearing makeup]! They would say that is so inappropriate!

''Sometimes I get surprised by things, where I wouldn't even pick up on [what upsets people]. But usually I know and I'll even have to call photographers and say, 'You know what? I really think that someone is going to say something about this. Can we tweak this?'''