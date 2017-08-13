Kim Kardashian West gave Shanina Shaik love advice.

The 26-year-old model is now happily engaged to DJ Ruckus, whose real name Gregory Andrews, but she has admitted that she previously sought advice from her close pal Kim, who has been married to Kanye West since 2014.

Shanina explained: ''Kim said, 'it's all about finding that someone that gets your personality and that you can be weird with and have fun with, and who also understands your work and what you love to do'.

''It's true because with Ruckus and I, we do travel so much and it does become hard, but we do what we love and when we come together it's a beautiful moment.''

Kim, 36, also gave Shanina advice on her big day.

Shanina told The Sun Herald: ''She said, 'be careful with your veil and your choice of veil. Everyone wants a long veil but you might trip over.'''

Shanina and Ruckus - who is a cousin of Lenny Kravitz - are currently planning their wedding but it won't be in her native Australia.

She said: ''Unfortunately I won't be having a wedding in Australia. But Ruckus and I plan to get married on a beach. Growing up in Australia, all Aussie's love a beach so we'd love to see that happen.''

Speaking previously about Shanina, her proud fiancé said: ''She's a legend in Australia. I'm very, very proud of her. She's incredible. Her work ethic is just amazing. I love being with somebody who has that sort of energy.''