Kim Kardashian West's life is ''always going to be different'' after the Paris robbery.

The 36-year-old American television personality was bound, gagged and held at gunpoint whilst thieves stole her personal possessions from her French hotel in October 2016, and although the French police have reportedly arrested 17 people in connection with the incident, she will never move on from the attack because she ''can't erase'' the horrific ordeal from her memory.

Speaking about how she has changed since the terrifying moment last year on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', the raven-haired beauty - who has three-year-old daughter North and 16-month-old son Saint with her rapper husband Kanye West - said: ''To find out that there were so many people involved, hearing detail after detail, really just opened up a whole different perspective for me of feeling safe.

''It definitely opened up my eyes to a whole different world that I can't erase - I can't go backwards.

''Life is always going to be different.

''I can still live my life, but just on edge.''

And the 'Selfish' author has vowed to be ''super aware of everything'' from now on following the raid.

She added: ''Now I just have to be super aware of everything that I do and who I share it with.''

The reality star reportedly met with a French judge in New York in February to identify the people who were involved in the robbery because she didn't want to return to the French capital, but the thought that people ''close'' to her were involved in plotting the nightmarish attack makes her distrust ''anyone''.

She explained: ''Knowing that it's a possibility that people close to me were involved makes me feel I can't trust anyone. And that really sucks. It just opened up my eyes that this happens and that there's really bad people in this world.''