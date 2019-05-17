Kim Kardashian West's life ''couldn't be better''.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star and her husband Kanye West welcomed their fourth child, a son whose name has not yet been disclosed, into the world earlier this month and ahead of their fifth wedding anniversary next week, the brunette beauty - who also has North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, 14 months, with her spouse - is counting her blessings.

She shared a photo from her wedding on May 24, 2014, and wrote: ''5 years and 4 kids, life couldn't be better! Anniversary coming so soon!(sic)''

Kim will be marking her upcoming anniversary with a wedding-themed collection for her KKW Beauty range, which will be inspired by her beauty look from the big day.

She previously announced on Twitter: ''''My new @kkwbeauty Mrs. West Collection is inspired by my actual look created by @makeupbymario on my wedding day. I love the idea that the memories from one of the happiest days of my life are celebrated in this collection.''

The six-product collection include a neutral eye shadow palette, nude blush, pressed powder highlighter, nude lipliner, lipstick and lipgloss, and each item's packaging features a photo from the wedding.

And the theme doesn't stop there as the product names also have connections to the wedding.

One is called 'Pleeeese Marry Meee!!!', which is what Kanye had written on a jumbotron when he proposed, another is May 24, and a third is called 'Field of Dreams', in reference to the couple getting engaged at San Francisco's AT&T Park.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that the couple are very ''hands-on'' parents with their new baby.

A source said: ''Kim has help, but is very hands on too. She and Kanye have both been up at night with the baby. He is still small and on a strict feeding schedule. They have to wake him up to feed him.''