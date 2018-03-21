Kim Kardashian West's sisters think she's ''crazy'' because she goes for beauty treatments at 10pm.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who has children North, four, Saint, two, and Chicago, two months, with husband Kanye West - needs to take some time for herself to stay ''sane'' but because of her commitments to her work and family, it means she often has to do that at unsociable times.

She said: ''For me to be sane [I have to take some time]. Like last night at 10pm, I went to get a facial. I was like, OK, I've put all the kids to bed - I have to take care of myself.

''I really needed this facial, and I'll go to bed at midnight tonight.

''Even my sisters think I'm crazy because I'll take the time to do that when most people won't, or I'll get up at 5am and work out before the kids get up.

''I try to do 'my' time on off-time - so that's really limiting.

''My schedule is really intense, but I feel like it's still a priority to me to pamper myself and take care of myself for my own sanity.''

The 37-year-old star takes screenshots of bad pictures of herself to show her facialist she's in need of a treatment, and admitted it's a ''dream come true'' that her beauty therapist is so accommodating.

She told Glamour.com: ''Sometimes I'll see a picture of myself that I don't like, so I'll screen-grab it and text it to her, and go, 'Oh my God, my face is falling, we need a tightening facial.'

''Then she's just like, 'OK, when do you want to come in?' I said, 'Honestly, could we do it ASAP?' And she said, 'OK, why don't we both put our kids to bed - she has four of them - and then meet up later?' Dream come true.

''Her name is Melissa, and she's at this little salon in West Hollywood called Skin Thesis. She's amazing.''

And Kim urged all her fans to ensure they take some time to do the things that make them happy.

She said: ''I want to spend as much time with my kids as possible. I love the morning routine, I love the night routine, so that's the priority for me, over all of this.

''If I can spend the extra time pampering myself and doing something for me, it helps with self-confidence. It might not be important to other people, and I understand that. Sleep might be more important, and I definitely try to get my sleep as well. It's a balance.

''But I think if it helps your soul to feel better about yourself and you look good, you're going to feel great, be more present, and just be happier.

''So why not take the time to do what makes you happy? Whether it's going to the movies with your friends, going to dinner at night with your friends--whatever it is, if that helps you be more present in the time that you are with your kids, then that's what you should do.''