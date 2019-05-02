Kim Kardashian West says her late father once tried to steer her away from following a career in criminal justice - but she's determined to ''help'' people.

The 38-year-old reality star is currently studying a law degree to become a lawyer, and has said her father Robert Kardashian - who was a lawyer himself before he passed away in 2003 - once told her not to follow in his footsteps because of the ''stress'' involved.

But after helping Alice Marie Johnson get out of her life sentence for drug offences, Kim is determined to continue fighting for people ''who deserve a second chance''.

She said: ''I told my dad years ago that I was really into criminal justice and he was like 'This will stress you out so much, you do not really want to take this on.'

''I think now having gotten so deep in helping Alice [Marie Johnson], I'm really motivated to get to know the law more and fight for people who deserve a second chance like her.

''It really is overwhelming how much people do write. I do want to read and see if there are the right cases and what I can do to help.''

And although she might be going against her father's wishes, her mother Kris Jenner couldn't be more proud of her daughter.

Speaking in a promotional clip for the upcoming episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', Kris told Kim: ''I'm super proud of you Kim, you take this all seriously and I think that they're lucky that you listen.''

Meanwhile, Kim said in another promotional clip released earlier this week that her husband Kanye West - with whom she has North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, 15 months, as well as a fourth child on the way via a surrogate mother - has been a huge pillar of support for her whilst she studies.

She said: ''The fact that he is supporting me in this journey, knowing that for the next 4 years it would take time away from him and our kids, means a lot to me. And, gives me the confidence that I really need. And that, like, extra push of someone around me to be like, 'I know you can do it. You got this!'''