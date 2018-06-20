Kim Kardashian West's children enjoyed a ''lovefest'' with their baby cousin True Thompson on Sunday (17.06.18).

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who has North, four, Saint, two, and five-month-old Chicago with husband Kanye West - was ''so excited'' when her sister Khloe Kardashian flew back to Los Angeles from Cleveland with her two-month-old daughter and rushed straight round to see her.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I'm so excited. They came back on Sunday and I just piled the kids in the car and took them to meet their cousin, True, and it was a lovefest.''

And Kim is excited to get lots of photos of Chicago, True, and their cousin Stormi Webster - Kylie Jenner's four-month-old daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott - together.

She gushed: ''I feel like Stormi and Chicago have so many photo shoots together, and we just text the pictures to Khloe of them sitting on the couch and we're like, 'Where you at, True? We're waiting for you!'

''Now that she can be in the mix, it's going to be so much fun.''

And the famous mothers are planning a professional photoshoot with their offspring.

Kim said: ''That was in the works, and it has not happened yet.

''I think we are going to do it with, like, a professional photographer, get a little, cute kids photo shoot going. But they've all individually taken photos together, just not all together.''

The 37-year-old beauty had initially planned to give Khloe - who has True with boyfriend Tristan Thompson - some space to readjust when she got back but was too excited to wait to see her.

She told Access Online: ''It's very good to have Khloe back.

''I feel kind of bad. They came in town on Sunday, and the whole family - we spaced it out so she wouldn't be too overwhelmed. First it was Kourtney and all of her kids, then me and all of my kids, then my mom, Kylie. It was just like, everyone was just coming over to see the baby and wanting to introduce my kids to their new little cousin. So it was really good to see her and have her back.''