Kim Kardashian West says her Instagram profile is the biggest insight into her personality.

The 37-year-old reality star - who has four-year-old daughter North, two-year-old son Saint, and three-month-old daughter Chicago with her husband Kanye West - has 110 million followers on the app and it's the place where she most likes to share how she is feeling day-to-day, unlike Snapchat which she uses for their range of filters and Twitter for talking to others and seeking opinions.

Speaking about her use of the three social platforms, she said: ''Snapchat has the best filters, so I'm always using their filter, their camera for posting. With Instagram, it's this, like, mood for me.

''I'll post how I'm feeling, what I want to do, what I do. That's my mood.

''If I'm in Japan I'll put in all these inspo pics and I'll just, that's my vibe of what I'm feeling that week. So I think that's a good insight [into] my personality and what I'm feeling. With Twitter I really communicate with people the most. I look at that as the most interactive, but a great focus group too. I really do respect and value their opinions and I'm asking questions and love conversation back and forth. I love to live tweet if our show's on, if something's going on.''

While Kim is an avid social media user, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has also admitted that she finds it ''hard'' to deal with trolls.

She told The Business of Fashion magazine:''You have to be a strong person to just handle all the negative comments and the negative energy that comes your way, because if you put yourself out there, [it's] the nature of the internet [that] everyone's going to want to hate. That trolling energy that everyone puts out there, that negative energy, is really hard to deal with. It's really, really tough.''