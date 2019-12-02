Kim Kardashian West was paid $1.35 million for her Australian Uber Eats advert.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star stars opposite Magda Szubanski - who is in character as Sharon Strzelecki from 'Kath & Kim' - in the commercial, which sees her wear a netball outfit and appear confused by her co-star's pronunciation of 'noice' and the day of filming netted her a hefty pay day.

According to NW magazine, Kim agreed a deal which is worth $2 million in Australia to appear in the commercial, the equivalent of US$1.35 million.

Magda, 58, recently admitted Kim was confused about the content of the advert as she had no idea what netball was.

She said: ''At first, she thought it was some kind of joke about the Met Ball. And it's the most anti-fashion ad that you can imagine!''

But she later clarified she hadn't been present when the 39-year-old beauty shot her scenes, joking Sharon's ''busy schedule'' had stopped them from filming together.

She said: ''They were in the same room, but not at the same time.''

Meanwhile, Kim - who has North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 22 months, and Psalm, six months, with husband Kanye West - recently vowed to live in the moment more instead of worrying about taking perfect photos.

She said: ''I guess I just don't care as much anymore to want to take tons of photos in a thong bikini. I think I'm evolving to where I don't feel the need to want to keep up.

''I actually just want to lay out. I don't care to take the time out of my day on vacation like I used to, where I'd pull up to the house and I'd see, 'This is a setup, this is an Instagram pic. Now this is a different setup.' Now I'm just like, 'Let's actually live in real time and enjoy it. If we happen to get a photo, great.' ''