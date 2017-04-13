Kim Kardashian West's ''heart dropped'' when she found out Kanye West had been hospitalised with exhaustion.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was devastated to hear that her husband was being admitted to hospital when a mutual pal called her in tears.

Speaking in a clip from an upcoming episode of the family's E! reality show, he said: ''I get a call from one of Kanye's friends and my heart drops.

''They're not telling me anything and I am so scared and I don't know what to do. He's crying on the phone to me and he wouldn't say what's wrong and I'm like, 'Tell me what's wrong.' I just don't know what to do.''

Kanye was hospitalised in November 2016 and he was reportedly having ''nightmares'' about his wife Kim's robbery before he was admitted to hospital.

A source said: ''[Kanye] was having nightmares. He's been shaken up ever since the robbery in Paris. It did a number on him as much as Kim.

''The mere thought that anything could happen to her sent him in a tailspin. He wasn't sleeping and he was having nightmares about it. The robbery triggered everything.''

At the time, Kanye was said to be struggling to ''snap back'' to his ''normal'' self.

A source said: ''In the past, he snapped back quickly. This has been going on for years. In the past when Kanye seemed to struggle, no one took it too seriously. The attitude was more like it was just Kanye being Kanye.

''Things would go back to normal. This time is much different. Without having Kim by his side during the tour as planned, Kanye wasn't able to snap back. Kim being absent because of her own struggles seems to be why things are different with Kanye this time.''