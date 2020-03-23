Kim Kardashian West's grandmother MJ has been ''self quarantined for over a month'' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 85-year-old mother of Kris Jenner and grandmother of the Kardashian and Jenner children - including Kim and her sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner, as well as brother Rob Kardashian - has been staying at home to reduce her risk of catching the virus, as it has a higher chance of being fatal for those over the age of 65.

And over the weekend, Kim revealed she would be paying MJ a visit with a gift box full of treats from Christina Milian's company Beignet Box in order to try and life her spirits, because her grandmother loves the fried dough food.

In a video on her Instagram Story, the 39-year-old reality star revealed: ''I'm surprising my grandma today because she loves beignets so much. She has been self quarantined in her place really for over a month now.

''She's been really cautious, so I'm so excited to send these to her specifically. I'm going to surprise her.''

The kind gesture comes after the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star told her followers to ''stay home'' during the outbreak of the virus, which is also known as COVID-19.

She wrote on social media: ''Please everyone, especially people who are young and healthy, pls take the directive to stay home seriously if you care about the health and safety of your mom, father, grandparents, sisters, brothers, children and community.

''Unless you are leaving your home to go to work, restock on necessary food and essentials, to see your doctor or to help someone in need such as an elderly neighbor, please do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. (sic)''

The KKW Beauty founder went on to remind people the virus doesn't ''discriminate'' and can infect anyone, as she sent ''lots of love'' to her fans.

She concluded: ''Also a reminder that this virus does not discriminate against race, age, gender, etc. This applies to us all and we will get through this together. Sending everyone lots of love and keeping everyone in my family's prayers. (sic)''