Kim Kardashian West's chauffeur has been released without charge by police investigating her gunpoint robbery in Paris.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star was subjected to a terrifying ordeal back in October 2016 - where she had millions of dollars of jewellery stolen - and officers arrested 17 people earlier this week in connection with the case.

However, despite reports the robbery was an inside job, limo company UNIC Worldpass have told TMZ their driver, Michael Madar, has been released from custody without charge and was speaking to police ''for testimony purposes'' only.

The company insists neither they nor the driver had any connection to the heist.

According to French publication Le Monde, authorities arrested 14 men and three woman, with an average age of 55, in connection with the case. The oldest suspect, identified as 'Pierre B.' is 72 years old.

Kim - who has children North, three, and Saint, 13 months, with husband Kanye West - is said to be feeling ''deeply relieved'' over the arrests.

A source said: ''Kim is deeply relieved to know that this horrible ordeal will all come to an end soon.''

Meanwhile, there is said to be hope that Kim, 36, may be able to get her engagement ring back now the robbers have been arrested.

Two unidentified brothers are alleged to have ''disposed'' of the diamond engagement ring and police sources believe they could be the key to retrieving the piece of jewellery.

An insider shared: ''They are involved in the diamond trade, and are thought to have handled the stolen jewellery.

''Their homes have been searched from top to bottom, and so has a jewellery shop in Paris which is also linked to them. The jewellery has not yet been found, but these brothers could lead us to it over the coming days.''

It also has been claimed that the brothers are from Antwerp, Belgium where they allege jewellery ''can be sold on with no questions asked''.

They added: ''Antwerp is a town where jewellery can be sold on with no questions asked. The men know the industry inside out, and may well know exactly where the ring went.''