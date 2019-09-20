Kim Kardashian West's daughter North once tried to fire her nanny.

The 38-year-old reality star has a nanny to help with the raising of her four children - North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 20 months, and Psalm, four months - and has said things aren't always easy for the staff member, as North recently tried to ''bite'' her, before telling her to ''go home''.

Kim - who has her children with husband Kanye West - explained the situation as she spoke to her sister Kourtney Kardashian on a preview clip for Sunday's (22.09.19) episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', as the 40-year-old star said her daughter Penelope, seven, has been exhibiting similar behaviour.

Kourtney said: ''[The nanny] was putting her in the car and Penelope scratched her face, but P can be out of control. I think she blacks out and does these wild things.''

And Kim added: ''You need to reach out to [the nanny] and you need to say, 'I am so sorry.' Over the weekend, North tried to bite my nanny and said, 'I don't want a nanny anymore, you can go home.' And I was like, 'You can't fire our nanny.' ''

Family matriarch Kris, 63, then jumped in to the conversation to warn the sisters that the situation could be ''so much more serious'' than they think if both their daughters are being violent toward their nannies.

But Kourtney hit back, claiming she used to ''slap'' her nannies when she was little.

She said: ''I scratched you and we used to f***ing slap my nannies, like bam, across the face.''

To which Kris said: ''We need to take care of this before it gets too far out of control.''

And Kourtney - who also has Mason, nine, and Reign, four, with ex-partner Scott Disick - responded: ''There's nothing I could take away from her, physically, that she will care about. Mason I could take away whatever, he cares. Penelope does not care. Every kid is different.''