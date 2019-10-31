Kim Kardashian West's daughter North West is obsessed with skincare after her father Kanye West banned her from wearing make up.
Kim Kardashian West's daughter North West is obsessed with skincare.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has revealed her six-year-old has become more into skincare now after her father Kanye West banned her from wearing make up.
Speaking to Allure, she said: ''She's found it really fun to do a face mask. I'll get her sheet masks, and if she's having a sleepover, I'll do a mask with the girls. They think it's so funny for some reason. I don't know why. They just think they're so fascinating.''
Kim had previously revealed that her daughter North loves to play with make-up.
She said: ''I actually had to put her on our P.R. list and get her own set of makeup this time, because she destroys all of mine when she sees it, and then I can't use it for myself. So, she definitely loves makeup. If she loves it enough, she can definitely take it over, whatever she wants to do [when] she is old enough, she can do. But her new favourite thing ever is ... closing the door [to her room] with one of her friends or her dolls and doing makeovers. No one can see until the final look is done or she will freak out and cry. She loves a before and after.''
And although Kim has received criticism from some fans for letting North put make-up on at such a young age, the beauty insists there's no harm because she isn't going outside with a ''full face on''.
She added: ''I feel like my parents were a little bit more strict on me wearing makeup at that age. I had more play makeup that didn't really work. So as long as we keep everything clean and don't make too much of a mess on things, I'm fine with her expressing herself and having fun with it. It's not like we are going out and she wants a full face of makeup. It is just at home and playing.''
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
While Judith may not have the natural credibility for her job as a marriage counsellor,...
Satan is a studio head. That's really all one can say before starting a review...