Kim Kardashian West's daughter North West is obsessed with skincare.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has revealed her six-year-old has become more into skincare now after her father Kanye West banned her from wearing make up.

Speaking to Allure, she said: ''She's found it really fun to do a face mask. I'll get her sheet masks, and if she's having a sleepover, I'll do a mask with the girls. They think it's so funny for some reason. I don't know why. They just think they're so fascinating.''

Kim had previously revealed that her daughter North loves to play with make-up.

She said: ''I actually had to put her on our P.R. list and get her own set of makeup this time, because she destroys all of mine when she sees it, and then I can't use it for myself. So, she definitely loves makeup. If she loves it enough, she can definitely take it over, whatever she wants to do [when] she is old enough, she can do. But her new favourite thing ever is ... closing the door [to her room] with one of her friends or her dolls and doing makeovers. No one can see until the final look is done or she will freak out and cry. She loves a before and after.''

And although Kim has received criticism from some fans for letting North put make-up on at such a young age, the beauty insists there's no harm because she isn't going outside with a ''full face on''.

She added: ''I feel like my parents were a little bit more strict on me wearing makeup at that age. I had more play makeup that didn't really work. So as long as we keep everything clean and don't make too much of a mess on things, I'm fine with her expressing herself and having fun with it. It's not like we are going out and she wants a full face of makeup. It is just at home and playing.''