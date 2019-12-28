Kim Kardashian West says her daughter North is ''so helpful'' looking after her younger siblings.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star took to social media to share an old photo of her youngest and eldest child, where she praised her daughter.
Taking to Instagram, she wrote: ''Flashback to when Psalm was so little. My baby Northie is so helpful. How are my babies getting so big (sic)''
Meanwhile, Kim is raising her children to be ''compassionate'' and although they ''know they are blessed'' to come from a privileged background, she is ultimately trying to teach them to be ''good people''.
She said: ''I do the best I can, and I really do believe my children are well adjusted and know they are blessed, but understand to be really compassionate. They're really good people, and that is my number one goal in life.''
Kim's husband and rapper Kanye West - with whom she has all four of her brood - made headlines when he banned his eldest daughter North from wearing makeup until she's a teenager, and Kim has admitted she agrees with his stance on the subject.
But the 38-year-old reality star also said she often turns to her famous family - most of whom have children of their own - for advice.
She added: ''I don't think a kid should really be wearing makeup, either. I think sometimes if you don't understand a rule, it's good to learn and ask your friends - and in my case, my siblings - what they would do, bounce ideas around and develop a way we're gonna parent and rules we have. And we always have to stay aligned.''
Kim and Kanye have four kids together - North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, 23 months, and Psalm, seven months.
