Kim Kardashian West's daughter North had stomach flu on Christmas Eve (24.12.19).

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star's six-year-old daughter was feeling a little under the weather in the hours leading up to Christmas Day (25.12.19) but she refused to let her uneasy stomach stop her from attending her family's annual party - held this year at Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian's house - in Calabasas, California.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday (26.12.19), Kim wrote alongside a photograph of North: ''My poor baby North wasn't feeling good on a Christmas Eve, she had the stomach flu. You can see she wasn't feeling well but she wanted to go to go to the party so badly. Saint was ready to rock and was so excited to party. Chicago wanted to see an elf but was afraid of Santa and Psalm is a perfect angel baby. (sic)''

Meanwhile, a Christmas Eve party isn't the only tradition the famous family have as the 39-year-old reality TV star has revealed she wraps all her gifts in velvet.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she revealed: ''West holiday wrapping paper! Each year, every family member picks a colour and vibe so we know who the gifts are from. This year we chose creamy velvet. (sic)''

As part of another holiday tradition, Kim and her family - including husband Kanye West and their kids Psalm, seven months, Chicago, 23 months, Saint, four, and North - pose for a Christmas card but this year, she had to photoshop her eldest daughter into the photo.

She said: ''it was a time thing and it was hard to wrangle everyone together so I said I'll just do my own family ... It was so much anxiety with the four kids, North was having a day and I said fine we'll do it without you but then she said she just wanted to shoot with me. So I said fine we'll just Photoshop her in. So that's not actually her in the picture. The anxiety I went thought to get that picture. There's always one.''