Kim Kardashian West's daughter has been left with a ''big, big scar on her cheek'' after she fell out of her high chair earlier this week.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star went into a state of panic when two-year-old Chicago, whom she has with her husband Kanye West, tumbled out of the furniture - used for feeding babies - and cut her ''whole face'' open.

Speaking on 'Good Morning America' on Wednesday (05.02.20), the 39-year-old reality TV star explained: ''The other day, my daughter Chicago fell out of her high chair, cut her whole face, stitches, had to like, figure it all out. So stuff happens...you just gotta roll with it.

''She's OK, yes. Big, big scar on her cheek, but she's OK.''

Kim tries to keep everything running smoothly in the mornings by getting up before dawn so that she can fit in her workout before the kids - North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, and Psalm, eight months - wake up to start their day.

She said: ''I micromanage, so I get up at 5:40, in the gym by 6, done 7.

''They [the kids] wake up, I get them up at 7:05, breakfast at 7:30, out the door by 7:55, like its super micromanaged.''

Meanwhile, Kim recently said she is eating a plant-based diet, while her daughter North has become a pescatarian, meaning she adds fish to her veggie diet.

Taking part in a Twitter question and answer session, Kim said: ''I eat mostly plant based. No meat anymore. Oatmeal and vegan sausage for breakfast, vegan tacos are my fave for lunch! Salads are good too! Sea Moss Smoothies are really good too.

''Yes the kids do [join in on the plant based diet]. North is a pescatarian though.''