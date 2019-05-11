Kim Kardashian West got corset breathing lessons before the Met Gala.

The 38-year-old reality TV star wore a stunning custom-made, beaded, latex dress from designer Thierry Mugler for the annual fashion extravaganza but revealed she turned to acclaimed French couturier Mister Pearl for guidance on how to breathe in her corset.

Speaking about her Mugler-designed gown, she wrote on Instagram: ''We met up in Miami right after the holidays last year and saw the sketches! I learned so much about couture from this genius man, it was beyond couture, it was art! 7 months in the making and fittings in Montreal, Paris and LA. Corset breathing lessons from none other than Mr. Pearl. It was worth it all!!!''

And Kim hinted that she is starting an exciting new collaboration with Mugler, writing: ''And this was the start of a magical inspiring connection. Stay tuned for more.''

Kim's Met Gala dress showed off her tiny waist, which was achieved thanks to a custom-made, nude corset, with Spanx that stopped just above her knees.

And Kim revealed that it took three assistants to strap her into the bodysuit.

Meanwhile, Kim's trainer Melissa Alcantara defended her after she was blasted for making her waist look tiny with a corset.

She tweeted: ''To make things clear 1. This dress is corseted BUT 2. Kim trains her ass off 6 days a f-- week, she wakes up early af and is dedicated. 3. I paved the road for her but SHE did the work! I love compliments either way. I don't give a s-- about your opinions on her body if you think she fake or not! I see her every morning, I see her train and I see her sweat and I see all the work she does outside of the gym and THAT is commendable! (sic).''