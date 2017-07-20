Kim Kardashian West was left shocked when online quiz results revealed she is more like Chrissy Teigen than her own self.

The 36-year-old star took to Twitter to share her results with her 54 million followers, and couldn't quite believe it when the questionnaire matched her as being ''exactly like'' the 31-year-old model - instead of herself.

Kim had initially tweeted Chrissy the BuzzFeed quiz asking if they should do it, and shortly afterwards the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star wrote: ''Wait I got @chrissyteigen (sic)''

Alongside her tweet she posted the explanation as to why she was matched to Chrissy - who has 15-month-old daughter Luna with singer husband John Legend - which explained she has an ''excellent fashion sense'' and is ''loyal''.

It read: ''You got: Chrissy Teigen!

''You are exactly like Chrissy - wild, the life of the party, and someone who always says what's on their mind! You have a huge heart and are extremely loyal to those you care about. Not to mention your excellent fashion sense and top-notch wit! Everyone loves you and if they don't, who really cares?''

While if Kim - who has two kids, North, fourth, and 19-month-old Saint with husband Kanye West - had been deemed to be more like herself the quiz results would've show she is a ''lover of the finer things in life'', and that she remains ''true to herself''.

The quiz asks people to pick their most desired item from a variety of multiple choice categories, such as snacks, shoes, pets and second home.

It's not thought Kim will mind too much about being compared to Chrissy as the pair are friends and even discussed starting up a book club earlier this year.

Kim tweeted: ''So guys..... @chrissyteigen & @jenatkinhair & I are starting a book club! (sic)''