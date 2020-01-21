Kim Kardashian West's children have ruined her sofa.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star was impressed when her six-year-old daughter North tried to recreate the make up worn by the evil clown Pennywise in the horror film 'It' - which is rated R in the US and 15 in the UK - on her siblings Saint, four, Chicago, two, and eight-month-old Psalm earlier this week.

But the 39-year-old beauty was horrified when she found out that the bright red face paint had managed to find its way onto her cream furniture.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kim wrote: ''So North decided to attempt to do make up like the It Clown,'' followed by a photo of Chicago covered in red paint.

She then shared a picture of North and said: ''She added blood on hers.''

The brunette star then added a shot of Saint dressed as Pennywise before showing a close-up of her sofa smeared with the bright make-up stain.

She captioned the picture: ''My couch,'' followed by a broken heart emoji.

Despite allowing North to dress as Pennywise, Kim's husband Kanye West - with whom she has all four of her children - has banned her from wearing make up.

And Kim actually agreed with the 42-year-old rapper at the time.

She said: ''I don't think a kid should really be wearing makeup, either. I think sometimes if you don't understand a rule, it's good to learn and ask your friends - and in my case, my siblings - what they would do, bounce ideas around and develop a way we're gonna parent and rules we have.''

Meanwhile, Kim recently praised her children as being ''compassionate'' - even though they are from a privileged background.

She explained: ''I do the best I can, and I really do believe my children are well adjusted and know they are blessed, but understand to be really compassionate. They're really good people, and that is my number one goal in life.''