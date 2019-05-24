Kim Kardashian West's childcare bill is over $1 million a year.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star welcomed her and Kanye West's fourth child into the world earlier this month via a surrogate and now the family's bill for staff and assistants has risen well above the milestone mark.

A source told RadarOnline.com: ''Right now, what's costing them the highest by far though are the nannies. They have teams of staff on call 24/7, and when they're away they take a nanny with them to help out if they're too busy. Plus there's the army of assistants, along with personal trainers, chefs and stylists. It costs them anything from $50-100k in monthly bills.''

It comes after a source claimed Kim and Kanye - who also have North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, 16 months, are ''very hands on'' parents.

The insider said: ''Kim has help, but is very hands on too. She and Kanye have both been up at night with the baby. He is still small and on a strict feeding schedule. They have to wake him up to feed him. She knows they all need special, quality time with her. Kim hasn't been working at all and is only focusing on her family right now ... [Kim] has a bit of a lighter schedule right now so she can bond with her baby. She seems very happy. And Kanye loves the energy of having a newborn. A new baby to love and get to know is so special for the whole family.''

And the atmosphere in the house has calmed down a lot since the little one was born as Kim was ''freaking out'' prior to his arrival because she didn't think they were ready for him.

The source explained: ''Before the baby was born, she was freaking out for weeks because she felt they weren't ready for him. But the second he was born, Kim was just focused on how happy she is that her baby boy is here.''