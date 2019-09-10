Kim Kardashian West thinks her youngest son has brought a new ''zen'' to their household.

The 38-year-old beauty and her husband Kanye West welcomed Psalm into the world via a surrogate in May and the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star thinks her home is now much more settled and her other children, North, six, Saint, three, and Chicago, 20 months, get along much better.

She said: ''I feel like having four is so much more zen. I feel really calm and zen. I feel like they all love each other.

''My two older kids would fight a little bit and now, since the baby's here, everyone gets along, everyone loves each other. I'm rolling with it. It just really is zen. It feels really equal and calm and great.''

While Kim isn't opposed to having more children in future, there would have to be at least two more but she doesn't think it would be a good idea because she thinks it is ''so important'' to give all her kids the same amount of one-on-one attention and she doesn't want to stretch herself too far.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Because I am so busy doing so many other things, I want to make sure each kid gets so much of my attention.

''I would do even numbers, so I could go two more, but I won't, I won't. I think that's just like, I think I'll go crazy. But I think four is the perfect, magic number for me.

''It's so important to give the perfect amount of attention to every kid, especially with school now and with everything that I'm doing. I really just can't extend myself beyond this. Everyone always asks, 'What's next?' And I'm like, 'I'm just going to focus and do what I'm doing.' I can't do anything else.''