Kim Kardashian West's youngest child is ''very calm''.

The 38-year-old reality star welcomed her daughter Chicago - who was born via a surrogate mother - into the world in January, and has now said the tot is a ''chill'' baby, except for when she's hungry, when she wreaks havoc.

When asked by a fan on Twitter what Chicago - whom Kim has with her husband Kanye West - is like as a child, Kim said: ''Very calm except for when she wants food lol She LOVES food! She has the best personality, so easy and chill (sic)''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who also has daughter North, five, and son Saint, three, with Kanye - is no stranger to heaping praise on her kids, as after her son Saint celebrated his birthday this week, she took to Instagram to say she must have done ''something really special to deserve'' having him as her son.

She wrote: ''Happy Birthday to my favorite boy my Sainty Joon. I must have done something really special to deserve having you as my son. I love you to the galaxy and back. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Kim previously revealed that becoming a mother to her three tots changed her outlook on life, as she says she now ''doesn't give a f**k about anything'' other than her family.

She said: ''Being a mom just not makes you give a f**ck about anything else but what's immediately going on inside, like in your home, in your family - like all the other stuff kind of fades away.

''Nothing matters but your family, so I think it really helps you centre and get grounded.''

And Kim believes her authentic nature is one of the reasons behind her success and that of her siblings.

She added: ''I think our family is definitely really relatable. I mean we know that we definitely show a side that's not as relatable, but I think it's the balance of being in between, of seeing us come up and doing that with us and sharing those experiences with us.

''I think it's because [fans] can sense our authenticity with one another.''