Kim Kardashian West urged her family to hire round-the-clock security after being robbed at gunpoint.

The 36-year-old beauty was left traumatised after her terrifying ordeal in Paris, France, last October and after stepping up security in a bid to feel safer in the home she shares with husband Kanye West and their two children, North, three, and 13-month-old Saint, she implored her mother Kris Jenner and siblings to do the same.

In a clip for the upcoming new season of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', an emotional told her sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian: ''We have to have a security guard outside of all of our homes 24/7.''

However, the move didn't go down to well with her younger half-sister Kendall Jenner.

She said: ''I told everyone a million times I hate when they follow me.''

Kris told the model: ''I'm just trying to make sure you're protected.''

Meanwhile, Scott Disick told Khloe that he will ''never'' get over Kourtney, the mother of his three children Mason, six, Penelope, four, and Reign, two, despite splitting over a year ago.

The teaser showed him telling the 'Revenge Body' star: ''I would never be over her, she's the love of my life.''

Khloe asked Scott: ''Did you and Kourt, like, kiss?''

Visibly embarrassed, he insisted: ''We didn't kiss.''

Khloe then quipped: ''You told me you kissed!''

Despite speculation Kourtney, 37, and Scott were getting back together, the 33-year-old entrepreneur was spotted cosying up to a model in Miami earlier this week but insiders insisted his former partner wasn't upset by the pictures.

A source said ''Kourtney could not care less that Scott hooks up with other girls. They are broken up.

''There has been no chance of reconciliation for quite some time now.