Kim Kardashian West's late father recommended the first book for her new book club.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has revealed it was her dad Robert Kardashian who suggested she read 'Embraced by the Light', which is the book she has chosen to share with her pals in her book club.

Writing on her official app, she shared: ''When I was in high school, my dad used to get me to read this book but I was always too busy. I was always wanting to hang out with my friends on the weekends, never wanting to read it when I wasn't in school. He literally tried everything. He said that it's a fascinating story about a woman who dies during surgery, goes to heaven and remembers her whole experience and came back to life to share all of her experiences.

''I read it again after having kids and after the life experiences that I've had more recently and now the book means something different to me. It just gives me tools on how to live a better life here and live life to its potential and just be more spiritual and one with God ... I had an amazing conversation with her [author Betty J. Eadie] that just really soothed my soul. I feel so lucky to have had the chance to speak with her.''

Kim announced last week that she had joined forces with her pals Chrissy Teigen and celebrity stylist Jen Atkin to share her passion for reading.

She announced: ''So guys..... @chrissyteigen & @jenatkinhair & I are starting a book club! I'm making them read ''Embraced By The Light'' as our first book! ... Everyone's invited!!!! (sic)''

And when asked how someone gets an invite, Chrissy said: ''I think you just get the book and read, my dude / dudette (sic)''