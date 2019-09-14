Kim Kardashian West has a ''balanced'' family.

The 38-year-old reality star welcomed her fourth child, a son named Psalm, via surrogate mother four months ago, and has said the tot has helped to make her home feel balanced, because now everyone has a ''partner''.

Kim - who also has North, six, Saint, three, and Chicago, 20 months, with her husband Kanye West - said: ''It feels so balanced, it feels like there's a partner for everyone. No one is left out.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star also said her new harmonious household has allowed her eldest child to bond with her siblings, after previously being a little cold to her brother Saint.

She added during an appearance on 'Live! With Kelly and Ryan': ''My daughter and my son slept in the same room, North wanted a slumber party with her brother - that's big.''

Previously, during an appearance on the same show in 2017, Kim had admitted North wasn't always a nice big sister to Saint.

She said: ''She needs to still get it together and warm up and be a little bit nicer, but I think she's getting there. I saw glimmers of hope a week ago. She's not harmful, she's not hurting him or anything. She just doesn't want boys in her room.''

And the beauty recently revealed she thinks her youngest son has brought a new ''zen'' to their household and they all get along much better.

She said: ''I feel like having four is so much more zen. I feel really calm and zen. I feel like they all love each other. My two older kids would fight a little bit and now, since the baby's here, everyone gets along, everyone loves each other. I'm rolling with it. It just really is zen. It feels really equal and calm and great.''