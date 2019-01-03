Kim Kardashian West's baby news is said to be ''heavily influencing'' her sisters' baby plans.

The 38-year-old reality star is reportedly expecting her fourth child, and second via surrogate, with husband Kanye West, and after three of the famous sisters all welcomed children in early 2018 - with Kim having her first child via surrogate in daughter Chicago, who turns 12 months this month, Kylie Jenner giving birth to Stormi, 11 months, and Khloe Kardashian welcoming True, eight months - the siblings are said to be considering joining Kim in having another tot.

Chicago, Stormi, and True are known in the family as the ''triplets'' because of their close ages, and sources say the sisters are determined to keep their next round of tots just as close.

An insider told E! News: ''Kim having another baby this year is heavily influencing her other sisters and their baby plans. They all loved being pregnant at the same time and everyone wants all of the kids to be close in age. Everyone jokes about having another round of 'triplets' all the time.''

Kim - who also has five-year-old North and three-year-old Saint with her husband - previously claimed that having children so close in age made her ''more connected'' with her sisters, so would no doubt love to do it again.

She said: ''I definitely feel like we are more connected now, especially that Khloe's back and we're hanging out with all the babies. All the kids want to hang out. It's just a whole different experience now. It's so much fun.''

Meanwhile, Kylie, 21, has already expressed her wish to have another child with her boyfriend Travis Scott.

In October, she said: ''Am I going to have another baby? I want another baby but, 'When?' is the question and I'm definitely not ready right this second. And I don't know when I will be, but when I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys.''

And sources claim 34-year-old Khloe - who has True with Tristan Thompson - wants to expand her brood too.

One insider said: ''[Khloe] definitely wants True to have a sibling and would love to have a big family. Things are up and down with Tristan Thompson, but she would like more kids with him. That's what she feels will make the most sense for True and their little family.''