Kim Kardashian West's assistant has said her Paris robbery ordeal was ''terrifying''.

The 36-year-old television personality was robbed at gunpoint in the French capital in October last year, and her assistant Stephanie Shepherd has said she struggled to ''hold it together'' in the aftermath as she was trying to ensure the safety of the brunette beauty.

She said: ''It was terrifying. At the time, I had to hold it together and make sure everything was getting handled and that we could get Kim home as quickly and safely as possible, and obviously I can't even begin to imagine what she's gone through, what she's had to deal with.''

Since the incident, security for all members of the Kardashian family - including Kim's mother Kris Jenner, her sisters Khloe and Kourtney, and half-sisters Kylie and Kendall - has been ramped up, and Stephanie says even staff like herself have become ''more cautious''.

She added: ''Even I have been more cautious. We have alarms and security plans, and all that. Still, whenever I've had to stay home alone, I get a little scared. So I did get a couple of extra pepper sprays.''

Elsewhere, Stephanie insists that life with the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who has three-year-old daughter North and 17-month-old son Saint with her husband Kanye West - isn't always dramatic, as she praised rapper Kanye for being ''so funny''.

Stephanie told Refinery29: ''I think people would be surprised to know how funny Kanye is. I know everyone thinks he's so deep and serious, but he's also so funny, like he has me rolling laughing and sometimes I'm like, 'Is this inappropriate that I'm laughing so hard?' He has these one-liners, and he's just so unfiltered, he makes me laugh so hard. But he's also truly the hardest working man I've ever met.''