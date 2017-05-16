Kim Kardashian West's former assistant Stephanie Shepherd didn't get to watch her wedding ceremony because she was ''busy filming''.

Stephanie - who was recently promoted to Chief Operating Officer of Kardashian West Brands, after previously serving as Kim's assistant - has revealed she missed brunette beauty's marriage to rap star Kanye West in Florence, Italy, in May 2014 because she was trying to capture footage for 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.

Recalling her own memories of the romantic occasion, she shared: ''I didn't even get to watch the ceremony because I was also filming - I often producer-cam the more personal moments for the show, when they don't want full-on cameras around - so I was filming everyone getting ready.

''And then Caitlyn lost her suit, so I had to locate it; all the girls are getting ready, we're getting Kim together, we're in this castle; Kanye is down rearranging the floral arrangements and all this stuff, all while I'm trying to film.''

Kim currently employs a personal assistant, a house assistant and two nannies, but when Stephanie started working for the reality TV star back in 2013, she was her only full-time member of staff.

Stephanie has admitted to being rushed off her feet trying to arrange Kim's jet-set lifestyle - especially after the arrival of Kim's daughter North in June 2013.

She told Refinery29: ''I was doing her whole schedule, doing her laundry, booking travel, putting the stroller together and all of these things. But I wasn't nervous. I was just excited, always staying longer than I needed because I was trying to prove myself - and then North came early!

''I was a brand new assistant who had no idea what to do with a baby, but we all moved into Kris' house, and she was the one who made it all feel OK and moved mountains for us.''