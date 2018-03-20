Kim Kardashian West uses anti-aging serums ''all over'' her body to keep her skin fresh and looking youthful.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is no stranger to the beauty industry, often sharing tips for looking fresh on her social media and even launching her own KKW Beauty line, but the reality star said her biggest secret to keeping her skin young is to use anti-aging products - which are typically reserved for the face - all over her curvaceous figure.

Speaking to Elle.com, she confessed: ''I always put skincare all over, I think that's really a necessity; I put it on my legs, my arms. You really have to do your neck and your chest. I might not like the scent of something, but if I feel like it's powerful product I'll use it all over my body. I'll just put [them] on my arms, my legs, my stomach - just use it everywhere.''

Kim, 37, is a fan of facials and treatments to tighten her skin, but the busy mum-of-three has to fit in her beauty regime around her and husband Kanye West's three children, North, four, Saint, two, and three-month-old Chicago.

Speaking about her latest late-night beauty treatment, she said: ''It was like these electrocurrents! It didn't hurt, it was just hooked up to this machine to tighten skin.

''I have psoriasis so that helps a little bit. Last night, once the kids went to bed I got a facial at 10 P.M. It was some radio frequency facial that tightens and lifts. It's hard now with three kids to fit in everything you want to do for yourself, so I had to put them all to bed and go get a facial in the middle of the night. It was really amazing.''