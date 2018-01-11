Kim Kardashian West thinks Rob Kardashian should have ''known better'' when he posted explicit pictures of Blac Chyna online.

The 30-year-old reality star became embroiled in a feud with his former fiancée - who is the mother of his 14-month-old daughter Dream - last year after he took to social media to launch a foul mouthed tirade against her, which included posting explicit photos of her.

And in a promotional clip for an upcoming episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', Rob's older sister Kim claims she doesn't have sympathy for her sibling in the wake of the legal battle which followed.

Speaking to fellow sibling Khloe, Kim said: ''Did you see how I went off at Rob in our group texts? I couldn't take it.''

To which Khloe, 33, replied: ''Listen. There's a plus and a minus. The plus of all this, there's no way Rob and Chyna could get back together after all this right? Let's focus on the positive. The negative, is all this other s**t right now.''

Kim, 37, couldn't see the positives as clearly as her younger sister though, and insisted the reclusive sock designer should have been more careful.

She said: ''The negative is just that, like, with Rob having sisters, he should just know better. He should have just, like, controlled himself.''

But Khloe - who has been known to defend her brother in the past - refused to be too hard on her brother.

She argued: ''It just sucks. He's made out to [be] this bad guy when [Chyna] is taunting him. Love makes you do fucked-up things. Do you think anyone's proud of that? No. You don't fuck with someone's heart and emotions.''

During her confessional after the conversation, Khloe revealed the pair - who have been in out of court over allegations of domestic abuse, vandalism and extortion - are having a ''hard time getting along''.

She said: ''So Rob and Chyna have officially broken up, but they obviously still have to communicate for the custody of Dream. They're still having a hard time getting along. The legal battle that has been going on between the two of them has been super frustrating. I feel like this is escalating to a place that none of us could have ever imagined.''