Kim Kardashian West has been cramming in revision for her Tort law exam today (17.04.19).

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is set complete one of many major tests in her first year of studying law, concerning civil wrongs, and has taken to her Instagram Stories to share her hand-written revision notes and prompt cards with definitions for standard of care and breach of duty.

She wrote: ''Torts Test Tomorrow.''

The revision post comes after Kim - who is expecting her fourth child with husband Kanye West, with whom she already has North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, 15 months - insisted she is very focused on her studying and has hit back at her critics who told her she should stick to being a reality star.

She wrote in a lengthy Instagram post: ''Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way. I've seen some comments from people who are saying it's my privilege or my money that got me here, but that's not the case.

''One person actually said I should 'stay in my lane'. I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn't care who you are. This option is available to anyone who's state allows it. It's true I did not finish college. You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in 'reading the law', which is an in office law school being apprenticed by lawyers. For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it's not.''

The 38-year-old television personality decided to ''disconnect'' from her friends last year so she could give her studies her full focus.

She added: ''My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying. There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can't do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me. I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine - It's never too late to follow your dreams.''