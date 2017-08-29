Kim Kardashian West relies on shaving cream to get rid of make-up stains on her clothes.

The 36-year-old reality star thinks there is ''nothing worse'' than applying cosmetic products only to realise it has wiped off onto her outfit, but the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has revealed she swears by a dab of shaving cream and a drop of alcohol to get rid of the mark.

Speaking about her secret life hacks on her website kimkardashianwest.com, the raven-haired beauty - who has four-year-old daughter North and 20-month-old son Saint with her rapper husband Kanye West - said: ''There's nothing worse than being fully ready and realizing you have foundation on your clothes.

''To get rid of makeup stains, shaving cream often does the trick. Just apply to the stain and then lightly wet or wash. If the stain still won't come out, you can also use a drop of rubbing alcohol mixed with the shaving cream. The stain should lift out easily.''

And the television personality has revealed she will often rub a ''clean pair'' of nylon stockings over a white deodorant mark to make it disappear, or she will use her go-to beauty product, a beauty blender, to wipe away the remnants of the anti-perspirant.

She explained: ''Rubbing a clean pair of nylon stockings on a white deodorant stain will help it disappear. I've also heard that a sponge, Beauty Blender or even a dryer sheet will work.''

Meanwhile, the beauty muse - who launched her eponymous cosmetics range KKW Beauty earlier this year - has revealed her ''daily glam routine'' takes two hours to perfect.

Speaking previously about the daily process, she said: ''I thought you guys might like a little peek into my daily glam routine.

''I do make-up and hair for about two hours every day! It's actually a great time for me to catch up on work emails, take some calls and see what you guys are up to on social media.''