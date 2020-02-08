Kim Kardashian West wishes her SKIMS shapewear line featured ''a pee hole''.

The 39-year-old reality TV star - who is married to rapper Kanye West - has revealed that she has one particular regret about her shapewear line, admitting the design wasn't very convenient for consumers.

Speaking to the New York Times newspaper, the brunette beauty - whose husband has also enjoyed success as a designer - reflected: ''I wish we launched shapewear with a pee hole. For the people who don't want to take it off and on all the time.''

Despite this regret, Kim's shapewear venture has taught her some important lessons.

She said: ''I credit every business venture that I've been in until this point, to really understand what it takes, and how involved you really have to be if you want it to be the best.''

Meanwhile, in 2019, it was claimed that Kim was paid as much as $1.35 million for her Australian Uber Eats advert.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star appeared opposite Magda Szubanski - who is in character as Sharon Strzelecki from 'Kath & Kim' - in the commercial, in which she wears a netball outfit and seems confused by her co-star's pronunciation of 'noice'.

Magda initially claimed Kim was confused about the content of the advert, as she had no idea what netball was.

She said: ''At first, she thought it was some kind of joke about the Met Ball. And it's the most anti-fashion ad that you can imagine!''

But Magda later clarified she hadn't been present when the American star shot her scenes, joking Sharon's ''busy schedule'' had stopped them from filming together.