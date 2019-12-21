Kim Kardashian West's family wrap their Christmas presents in velvet.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has revealed her famous family have shunned the traditional wrapping paper in favour of the plush material.
Taking to her Instagram stories, she revealed: ''West holiday wrapping paper! Each year, every family member picks a colour and vibe so we know who the gifts are from. This year we chose creamy velvet. (sic)''
As part of another holiday tradition, Kim and her family - including husband Kanye West and their kids Psalm, seven months, Chicago, 23 months, Saint, four, and North, six - pose for a Christmas card but this year, she had to photoshop her eldest daughter into the photo.
She said: ''it was a time thing and it was hard to wrangle everyone together so I said I'll just do my own family ... It was so much anxiety with the four kids, North was having a day and I said fine we'll do it without you but then she said she just wanted to shoot with me. So I said fine we'll just Photoshop her in. So that's not actually her in the picture. The anxiety I went thought to get that picture. There's always one.''
Kim, 39, deliberately kept the annual card to just her, Kanye and their kids this year as she wanted a ''relaxed'' family Christmas card after last year's one caused so much stress.
A source said: ''It's been difficult for them for years to get everyone together for a Christmas card. Last year when Kim arranged it, there was a lot of complaining.
''It really stressed her out. She was over the drama and decided to do one for just her family this year. She knew fans wanted to see her whole family together, so it was important for her to share a special photo. The photo was taken at their house and it was just a relaxed event. No one was stressed, the kids were happy and it was perfect. Kanye is not a fan of glitz so this is why they are dressed casually.''
