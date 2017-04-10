Kim Kardashian West wanted to ''disappear'' from the spotlight after being robbed in Paris.

The 36-year-old TV personality - who is married to rap star Kanye West - has battled anxiety since being robbed at gunpoint in the French capital in October last year, and Kim has admitted her fragile state of mind even led her to prematurely leave one of her husband's gigs.

Speaking during an on-camera interview on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', the brunette beauty explained: ''I just want to disappear for a little bit. I have to do what makes me feel comfortable.''

Meanwhile, Kim previously said she was keen to be open about the robbery in Paris, because it was one of her ''most life-changing experiences''.

Kim - who has a three-year-old daughter called North West and a 16-month-old son called Saint West with her husband - recalled the dramatic incident during an earlier episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.

Prior to the episode airing on TV, Kim took to Instagram to explain its significance to her followers.

She wrote: ''Tonight's episode is going to be very tough for me. However, I thought it was important to share this story through my eyes & not in an interview where my own words could be twisted. I have always shared so much & I'm not going to hold back when this was probably one of the most life changing experiences for me.

''I would never wish this experience upon anyone, but have learned some valuable lessons & feel so blessed to be safe home with my babies & husband. To my friends, family, and loved ones I can't thank you enough for being there when I needed you the most. To the French police, thank you for your incredible hard work. (sic)''