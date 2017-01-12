Kim Kardashian West is travelling to Dubai to make her first official appearance since the Paris robbery.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star shared a picture of herself and Scott Disick as the pair headed to the city in the United Arab Emirates just over three months after Kim was robbed at gunpoint in the French capital.

Captioning the photograph, she simply wrote: ''on our way #dubai (sic)''

And the 36-year-old television personality could soon see her tough few months of unknowns come to an end after 16 people were arrested in connection with the robbery.

A source recently shared: ''Kim is deeply relieved to know that this horrible ordeal will all come to an end soon.''

And Kim - who had an estimated $10 million worth of jewellery stolen in the terrifying incident - is hopeful she may get her engagement ring back as police believe two unidentified brothers - who they have arrested - could have the information to lead them to the expensive piece of jewellery.

An insider explained: ''They are involved in the diamond trade, and are thought to have handled the stolen jewellery.

''Their homes have been searched from top to bottom, and so has a jewellery shop in Paris which is also linked to them. The jewellery has not yet been found, but these brothers could lead us to it over the coming days.''

It is thought the jewellery could have been sold in Antwerp, Belgium as the source claims that is where items like these ''can be sold on with no questions asked''.

They added: ''Antwerp is a town where jewellery can be sold on with no questions asked. The men know the industry inside out, and may well know exactly where the ring went.''