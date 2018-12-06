Kim Kardashian West is replacing Kris Jenner as the host of their family's Christmas Eve party this year.

The 38-year-old reality star has revealed that she and husband Kanye West - who are parents to North, five, Saint, three, and ten-month-old Chicago - will have all their loved ones in their house on 24 December because their abode is more spacious.

She shared: ''This year is the first year that Kanye and I are having our Christmas Eve party at our house.

''We're taking it over from my mom. She's still throwing it but it's at our house. We have a little bit more space.''

Kim revealed she's already been considering the rules she wants to impose on her guests.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star told E! News: ''My goal is that I'm going to get a theme going of what the family should wear, tell them to come 30 minutes early with a photographer, do a quick shot with everyone outside and maybe do a New Year's card.

''I might have to really say, 'Guys, I'm planning this. I'm giving you a time, place and no exceptions. Be there or you're not allowed in to the party.'''

Meanwhile, Kim previously revealed that becoming a mother has changed her outlook on life, saying she now ''doesn't give a f**k about anything'' other than her family and credited her 41-year-old spouse and their three kids for helping to keep her ''grounded''.

She explained: ''Being a mom just not makes you give a f**k about anything else but what's immediately going on inside, like in your home, in your family - like all the other stuff kind of fades away.

''Nothing matters but your family, so I think it really helps you centre and get grounded.''