Kim Kardashian West ''cried so hard'' after renting her family's childhood home to celebrate her mom Kris Jenner's 64th birthday.

The 39-year-old reality star secretly organised the ''sentimental'' trip to their former pad on Tuesday (05.11.19) without telling her siblings - Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner - anything about it.

After meeting at a lunch spot, Kim told the group of just Kris' children and oldest friends that she had a ''surprise'' up her sleeve.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Today we celebrate my mom.

''Anyone that knows her, knows how sentimental she is ... For her birthday I planned a small lunch, with just her kids and her closest friends of 40 + years.

''I sent out invites with a location where we all met.

''When everyone arrived, I told them I had a surprise and this wasn't where we would be eating.''

It was especially emotional for Kim, Khloe and Kourtney and their mom as they shared so many memories with their father and Kris' late ex-husband Robert Kardashian at the house and they were all born there too.

She continued: ''Then gave everyone the REAL invitation and once everyone saw the address for where we would be going tears filled the room. I rented our childhood home ...

''All of our memories live here especially with our dad. It's where each Kardashian child was born & made us who we are.

''Growing up, the home had the most ridiculous wallpaper & kitchen set! I remade all of our table settings out of the same fabric & print as the wallpaper.''

If that wasn't enough of a surprise, Kim had also arranged for all of their old cars to be at the property and parked in the same positions for the special day.

She said: ''We had lunch at the home as if it hadn't changed and we cried the entire time. When we walked out to get our cars to drive there, I had another surprise! I had rented every car my parents ever owned.

''I had some waiting outside so we could drive them to the house and the rest were lined up in the driveway of the house exactly how my parents used to have them parked.''

The KKW Beauty businesswoman says they ''felt'' her dad's ''presence'' during the ''nostalgic'' visit and admitted she had to take herself away to have a good long cry.

She said: ''This was the most special, nostalgic day of my life and we felt my dad's presence enjoying this day with us!

''I kept it together at lunch even though I cried during the planning process. But at the end I went into my old bathroom, closed the door & cried so hard. (sic)''